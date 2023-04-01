From undrafted to Super Bowl champ: Marcus Kemp’s journey to the NFL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Kemp is a two-time Super Bowl champ with the Kansas City Chiefs — a dream that felt out of reach after leaving University of Hawaii undrafted.

Kemp spent four years as a wide receiver for the ‘Bows.

He added his name to the history books as the 12th receiver in program history to surpass 1,000 yards.

After graduating in 2017, the NFL draft came and went — his name wasn’t called.

“I think it really shaped me and propelled me to where I am now,” said Marcus Kemp.

Kemp joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2017, beginning the first of three stints in the red and white.

He was fortunate enough to be a part of the Chief’s Super Bowl run in 2020, but he didn’t see the field.

This past season, Kemp’s role increased after injuries plagued the Chiefs roster.

Kemp caught a key pass in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

The Chiefs would go on to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Although Kemp didn’t catch any passes, he took 17 snaps on special teams — including three huge blocks for Kadarius Toney for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

“I ended up blocking him, which creates kind of a downfall of half of their team, and I’m still up, so all I can do is keep blocking; I try to get another one and then another one,” said Marcus Kemp.

Kemp — a native of Layton, Utah — found a home in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

“From an 18-year-old boy to a 21-22-year-old man and then moving on to the next stage of my life ... Hawaii has meant a lot to me and my family. It’s where I met my wife,” said Marcus Kemp.

Natasha was a track standout for UH. They have fond memories of their life on campus, before the wedding rings and Super Bowl rings.

“It’s just so cool to see someone accomplish their dreams ... and now we’re at the Super Bowl, and it’s just unreal like you don’t even imagine yourself there,” said Natasha Kemp.

Of all his accomplishments on the field, it’s the one’s off the field that make him most proud.

Kemp is the proud father of three: Jermaine, Jakhi and Shai.

“He’s a great dad, he loves loves, loves his kids, and he just wants to be there for them,” said Natasha Kemp.

Kemp’s NFL aspirations are now a reality, but he’ll always remember the journey that got him there.

“This is always your dream when you’re growing up to play in the NFL, to play in Super Bowls, but when you’re actually in that moment, it’s hard to believe, it’s hard to describe those feelings,” said Marcus Kemp.

Kemp signed with the Washington Commanders and reunited with former Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

