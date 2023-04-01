TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility pole replacement to shut down key Kailua roadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric wants Windward Oahu motorists to be aware of overnight work to replace a utility pole and other upgrades, which will have a big impact on Oneawa Street in Kailua.

The work will take place on Wednesday, April 5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., which will close the mauka lane of Oneawa, between Kawainui and Wailepo streets.

The makai lanes will be contraflowed for the duration of the replacement work. Access to local businesses in the area will be affected, however, customers may enter through the exit at Wailepo.

Traffic cones, signs and arrow boards will be in place to mark the zone where crews will be working.

