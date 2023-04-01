Tributes
Tired of dyeing easter eggs? Dye an egg musubi instead

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tired of traditional hand-dyed easter eggs this year? We’ve got an alternative — with a local Hawaii twist.

Christopher Lund was bored in his kitchen during the peak of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when his daughter came up with the idea of a colorful easter musubi.

“I was working from home, and we weren’t going to be able to do anything with our families for Easter. Our five-year-old daughter was into brightly-colored food at that time ... and she wanted musubi for Easter dinner,” said Lund, and the rest was history.

“We brainstormed how to make COVID-lockdown Easter a little more fun for her, we hit on the idea of making egg musubi for dinner and coloring that instead of a bunch of eggs.”

He said that it tasted “pretty good.” Lund tried to preserve the bright colors of the gel food dye by cooking the eggs over extra-low heat. He also recommended being very sparring with the food coloring for the rice and eggs to avoid impacting the flavor.

Want to wow your family and friends at your easter party but don’t have time to make these colorful musubis? Check out these colorful Easter manapuas by Chun Wah Kam.

For those with a sweet tooth, check out Kamehameha Bakery’s colorful poi donuts as well!

