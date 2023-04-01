This April Fool’s prank is now real: Would you try MOG-flavored ice cream?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What was once an April Fool’s joke, has now turned into reality.

Last April Fool’s Day, Mauna Loa posted on their Instagram a picture of a unique flavor of ice cream — Maui onion and garlic, a twist on their flavored macadamia nuts.

At the time, it was just a prank, but it got so much traction, they decided to make the ice cream.

Mauna Loa partnered with Asato Family Shop — which is known for their local flavored sherbert — to create MOG, short for Maui onion and garlic.

Neale Asato, the founder and CEO of Asato Family Shop, said creating the flavor took a couple tries.

“This is our third try, so we did a first test batch, and we did a tasting with the team and got some feedback and they wanted it a lot stronger, so we definitely bumped up the Maui onion and garlic,” Asato said.

To create the concoction, Asato caramelized Mauna Loa macadamia nuts and added a lot of their special Maui onion and garlic seasoning to a macadamia nut milk base.

“It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory,” said Katie Natori, who works at Mauna Loa.

“A lot of the feedback we’ve gotten is, ‘Why does this work?’ You’re going to be very confused when you first try it because you’re going to really like it, but you brain’s going to tell you, you shouldn’t like this.

They were selling pints of this limited edition flavor at the Asato Family’s truck in Waikiki on Friday, but there’s still some left.

Each pint costs $12.

If you’d like to scoop one up to give it a taste, you can purchase a pint on Sunday at Asato Family’s store.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.