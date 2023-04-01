Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.
Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake
This sign went up a day after a crash involving a speeding vehicle on Keoneula Blvd.
Community grapples with more visitors (and headaches) as popular new businesses move in
Joseph Diego Soares, 35, was arrested following an hour-long armed standoff in Puna.
Suspect arrested after hours-long armed standoff on Hawaii Island
Waipahu crash
Man seriously injured after van veers off road, almost rolls into home in Waipahu
Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash flood warning issued for part of Kauai as drenching rains continue
He added his name to the history books as the 12th receiver in program history to surpass 1,000...
From undrafted to Super Bowl champ: Marcus Kemp’s journey to the NFL
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Kemp spent four years as a wide receiver for the ‘Bows.
From undrafted to Super Bowl champ: Marcus Kemp’s journey to the NFL