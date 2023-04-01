State discloses terms of settlement in suit that accused boating chief of sex assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says a woman who accused embattled boating chief Ed Underwood of sexual assault and harassment will receive $45,000 under the terms of a newly-disclosed settlement.

The female subordinate filed the suit in August against Underwood, the state administrator for the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation. In settling the civil case, the state and Underwood did not admit to wrongdoing.

“Mr. Underwood has always denied the allegations, and the settlement by its terms is not an admission of wrongdoing,” said Deputy Attorney General Miranda Steed, in a statement.

“The settlement was made early in the proceedings in the best interest of the state’s financial and human resources, and the parties agreed that the settlement was to avoid further expense and those risks inherent in all litigation.”

The lawsuit said Underwood touched “plaintiff’s private area on her clothes.”

It added that Underwood allegedly told the woman, “You must promise me that if things ever get ugly between the both of us, you will not say a word about this.”

The lawsuit also claimed retaliation and that the DLNR was slow to act.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.