State accepting grant applications for Food Hub pilot

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state needs help growing and distributing locally-made food.

The Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications to expand their Food Hub pilot program.

Applicants can receive up to $250,000 for plans to create and support facilities where products are aggregated, stored, processed, and marketed.

Food from these hubs is typically given to schools, hospitals, and other businesses.

The application deadline is noon on May 3.

Click here for more details.

