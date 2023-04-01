Kauai: Moderate showers due to instability west of the island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A short-wave trough moves closer to the islands this morning; weʻll see an increase of mid-level and high clouds - meaning mostly cloudy skies across the state. The cloud cover should help to keep the showers on the lighter side. Kauai could see some moderate showers on Kauai as that unstable weather hangs around thru today. Tomorrow will bring an increase of showers and possibly thunderstorms across the state. Trades will fill back in for Niʻihau, Kauai and Oʻahu with the windward areas quite showery Sunday afternoon thru Monday. Trades will get stronger and become breezy by Tuesday. This will mean that windward and mauka showers will spill over to the leeward sides at times; regular trade wind weather is working its way back in.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

The ongoing small northwest swell will slowly decline. A small northeast swell will then level out through early next week. There are no other significant North Pacific swells that will affect the islands through late next week. Moderate to fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce choppy surf conditions along eastern shorelines next week. Small background energy from different southerly directions will continue to hold small surf for south-facing shores for the foreseeable future.

