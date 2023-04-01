Funnel clouds form over Oahu’s North Shore as unstable weather continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents captured images Friday of funnel clouds forming over Oahu’s North Shore.

The phenomena were captured as unstable weather continues in several areas.

Get the latest weather updates by clicking here.

And forecasters say heavy downpours are possible in some spots.

On Kauai, a flood advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.