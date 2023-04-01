Tributes
Funnel clouds form over Oahu’s North Shore as unstable weather continues

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents captured images Friday of funnel clouds forming over Oahu’s North Shore.

The phenomena were captured as unstable weather continues in several areas.

And forecasters say heavy downpours are possible in some spots.

On Kauai, a flood advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m.

