Flash flood warning issued for part of Kauai as drenching rains continue

Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash Flood Warning / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is currently under a flash flood warning due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday, and it is expected to stay in effect until this afternoon.

According to the NWS, residents, and visitors to Kauai are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves and their property.

The NWS also warned that the heavy rain could lead to landslides and debris flows, especially in areas with steep terrain. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious on roads and to never drive through flooded areas.

The flash flood warning comes after several days of heavy rain in the area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

