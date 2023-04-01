Flash flood warning issued for part of Kauai as drenching rains continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is currently under a flash flood warning due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday, and it is expected to stay in effect until this afternoon.

Flash Flood Warning including Kilauea HI, Princeville HI and Hanalei HI until 2:45 PM HST pic.twitter.com/pQlhGbKEb9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) April 1, 2023

According to the NWS, residents, and visitors to Kauai are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves and their property.

The NWS also warned that the heavy rain could lead to landslides and debris flows, especially in areas with steep terrain. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious on roads and to never drive through flooded areas.

The flash flood warning comes after several days of heavy rain in the area.

