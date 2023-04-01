Tributes
Despite early opposition, Land Board nominee gets unanimous support from Senate committee

Despite criticism early on about her appointment, state Land Board Chair nominee Dawn Chang garnered unanimous support Friday from a Senate committee.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite criticism early on about her appointment, state Land Board Chair nominee Dawn Chang garnered unanimous support Friday from a Senate committee.

Her nomination now goes to the full Senate, where it is expected to be approved.

Shortly after her appointment, Chang’s role as consultant to developers drew opposition from some environmentalists and Native Hawaiian advocates.

But her handling of the job over the last three months got her powerful support.

She told senators she would recuse herself from anything involving her clients.

But there was little opposition to her appointment Friday, with most saying she has shown the ability to collaborate and listen to the community in the first three months.

“I love this job. I love being DLNR chairperson,” Chang said. “I go home every day tired. But I go home most days good kine tired. I feel like I’ve done something you know.”

