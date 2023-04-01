Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Campbell softball looks to make it back to diamond supremacy

The Campbell High School Lady Sabers are on a tear of the OIA. Currently undefeated in league...
The Campbell High School Lady Sabers are on a tear of the OIA. Currently undefeated in league play and sitting a top the the OIA Division 1 West standings.(Gregory Yamamoto PHOTOGRAPHY | ScoringLive)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Campbell High School Lady Sabers are on a tear of the OIA. Currently undefeated in league play and sitting a top the the OIA Division 1 West standings.

“Coaches will teach and teach and teach and just as long as the student athlete understands what we are trying to prove.” Head coach Michael Hermosura told Hawaii News Now.

They want to prove that they’re still the big dogs on the diamond. The team made it to the state quarterfinals last year, knowing that their early exit wasn’t up to Campbell standards.

Historically the Lady Sabers have won four State titles — three coming consecutively from 2015 to 2017.

“they got to want it more than we got to want it.” Coach Hermosura said. “Other than that, you know, success has been how they work out, how they do at home, how they do at school and come to the field and practice.”

Despite the lofty expectations ahead of them, the girls are just having fun out there.

“We just have a mindset of just to have fun.” Campbell player Quinn Waiki said. “That’s what coach always tells us and if we have fun, you know, wins would be easier for us.”

Wins haven’t seemed to be a problem for this squad.

The Sabers have run ruled their last two opponents with a combined 27 runs and have scored in the double digits in their last three outings.

Campbell has three games left in the regular season and when asked what the goal is at the end of the season?

“Take that Koa head home.”

The Lady Sabers head to Central Oahu for an afternoon outing against Pearl City on April 4th.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.
Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake
This sign went up a day after a crash involving a speeding vehicle on Keoneula Blvd.
Community grapples with more visitors (and headaches) as popular new businesses move in
Joseph Diego Soares, 35, was arrested following an hour-long armed standoff in Puna.
Suspect arrested after hours-long armed standoff on Hawaii Island
Waipahu crash
Man seriously injured after van veers off road, almost rolls into home in Waipahu
Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu

Latest News

Kemp spent four years as a wide receiver for the ‘Bows.
From undrafted to Super Bowl champ: Marcus Kemp’s journey to the NFL
Moanalua boys volleyball sets its sights on a Koa Head trophy
MOHS has gone undefeated against Hawaii teams this year and the Menes look to make another run...
Moanalua boys volleyball sets its sights on a Koa Head trophy
Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season has come and four players with ties to Hawaii have made day...
Four players with Hawaii ties make 2023 MLB Opening Day rosters