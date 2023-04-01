Campbell softball looks to make it back to diamond supremacy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Campbell High School Lady Sabers are on a tear of the OIA. Currently undefeated in league play and sitting a top the the OIA Division 1 West standings.

“Coaches will teach and teach and teach and just as long as the student athlete understands what we are trying to prove.” Head coach Michael Hermosura told Hawaii News Now.

They want to prove that they’re still the big dogs on the diamond. The team made it to the state quarterfinals last year, knowing that their early exit wasn’t up to Campbell standards.

Historically the Lady Sabers have won four State titles — three coming consecutively from 2015 to 2017.

“they got to want it more than we got to want it.” Coach Hermosura said. “Other than that, you know, success has been how they work out, how they do at home, how they do at school and come to the field and practice.”

Despite the lofty expectations ahead of them, the girls are just having fun out there.

“We just have a mindset of just to have fun.” Campbell player Quinn Waiki said. “That’s what coach always tells us and if we have fun, you know, wins would be easier for us.”

Wins haven’t seemed to be a problem for this squad.

The Sabers have run ruled their last two opponents with a combined 27 runs and have scored in the double digits in their last three outings.

Campbell has three games left in the regular season and when asked what the goal is at the end of the season?

“Take that Koa head home.”

The Lady Sabers head to Central Oahu for an afternoon outing against Pearl City on April 4th.

