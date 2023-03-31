Suspect charged after allegedly plowing into woman with car on purpose

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a suspect accused of intentionally plowing into a woman with a car in Aiea.

Honolulu police said 34-year-old Jordan Rodrigues is charged with second-degree assault.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on Moanalua Road.

According to authorities, Rodrigues purposely drove his car at a 43-year-old woman following an argument. They added the victim was thrown over the car and landed on the asphalt.

Honolulu EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officials say Rodrigues fled the scene but was later located with his vehicle and arrested.

Rodrigues posted $15,000 bail. He’s due in court for his arraignment on Monday.

This story will be updated.

