Suspect charged after allegedly plowing into woman with car on purpose

HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
HPD investigates attempted murder case following altercation in Aiea
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a suspect accused of intentionally plowing into a woman with a car in Aiea.

Honolulu police said 34-year-old Jordan Rodrigues is charged with second-degree assault.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on Moanalua Road.

According to authorities, Rodrigues purposely drove his car at a 43-year-old woman following an argument. They added the victim was thrown over the car and landed on the asphalt.

Honolulu EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officials say Rodrigues fled the scene but was later located with his vehicle and arrested.

Rodrigues posted $15,000 bail. He’s due in court for his arraignment on Monday.

This story will be updated.

