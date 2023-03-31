‘No one is above the law’: Hawaii leaders react to Trump indictment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is reacting after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump in a hush-money case.

Trump becomes the first current or former president to face criminal charges.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono touted the grand jury’s decision.

“I have said that if the grand jury finds a reason to indict him, they should, and it appears they have,” Hirono said, in a statement. “We will find what is in the indictment, but what this means is that though everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, no one is above the law and everyone—including former presidents—can be held accountable. This is what the rule of law means.”

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda issued a statement that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

“The rule of law is a pillar of any democracy, and that means that no one, including former presidents, are above the law,” she said. “The indictment of a former president is unprecedented in our nation’s history, yet so is the harm that Trump caused the country and to the office of the President. I have faith in our legal system and our courts to hear this case fairly and deliver justice.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz agreed, saying, “The judicial process is working independently as it should to uncover the facts and apply the law.”

Hawaii News Now also reached out the Hawaii Republican Party for comment but has not heard back yet.

