Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘No one is above the law’: Hawaii leaders react to Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is reacting after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump in a hush-money case.

Trump becomes the first current or former president to face criminal charges.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono touted the grand jury’s decision.

“I have said that if the grand jury finds a reason to indict him, they should, and it appears they have,” Hirono said, in a statement. “We will find what is in the indictment, but what this means is that though everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, no one is above the law and everyone—including former presidents—can be held accountable. This is what the rule of law means.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE:
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment
Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda issued a statement that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

“The rule of law is a pillar of any democracy, and that means that no one, including former presidents, are above the law,” she said. “The indictment of a former president is unprecedented in our nation’s history, yet so is the harm that Trump caused the country and to the office of the President. I have faith in our legal system and our courts to hear this case fairly and deliver justice.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz agreed, saying, “The judicial process is working independently as it should to uncover the facts and apply the law.”

Hawaii News Now also reached out the Hawaii Republican Party for comment but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Cohlby Espaniola
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Hilo stabbing
Brandi Chun, of Hawaii, is the winner of the new Netflix show "Dance 100."
Hawaii dancer crowned winner of Netflix show ‘Dance 100′
The island's only private obstetrics doctors will deliver their final babies this fall.
Amid Maui’s only private obstetrics practice will soon halt OB services
Midday Newscast: Former President Donald Trump indicted in hush money case
Midday Newscast: Former President Donald Trump indicted in hush money case