Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Community grapples with more visitors (and headaches) as popular new businesses move in

This sign went up a day after a crash involving a speeding vehicle on Keoneula Blvd.
This sign went up a day after a crash involving a speeding vehicle on Keoneula Blvd.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents along Keoneula Boulevard in Ewa Beach say they’ve seen more traffic as more residences are built and more businesses come to the neighborhood.

The intersection of Keoneula and Kamakana Street is where a woman flipped her vehicle Wednesday night before being arrested for DUI.

Residents said she was going more than 70 miles per hour and barely missed a woman walking her dogs.

“We were home last night having dinner when we heard the crash outdoors,” said Rick Peterson.

“Yeah, the big squeal and the crash,” added his wife, Cathy Peterson.

According to residents, the driver had been drinking at a new restaurant at The Lineup at Wai Kai, the new wave pool attraction at the end of Keoneula Boulevard.

In a statement, Wai Kai general manager Greg Champion said:

“We understand the community’s concern regarding the accident last night involving a patron leaving our facility. Like other restaurant establishments, we encourage individuals to drink responsibly and plan alternate modes of transportation. The safety of our guests and employees is a top priority.”

The day after the crash, a new speed sign went up and there was a higher police presence at the intersection.

The area’s state representative said Wai Kai has been welcomed by the community.

“We’re also looking for new business, new venues, new areas to take our keiki and our families to enjoy good family time, besides just the parks and the beach. But I do understand it’s a growing community,” said state Rep. David Alcos III (R-Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, Barbers Point).

The neighborhood also has sidewalks where families walk every evening. But the wide, smooth and mostly straight roadway is almost an invitation to go far above the 25 mile per hour speed limit.

“People don’t stop at this intersection. They’re just flying down the road,” said resident Paul Leonard.

Residents also said more people have been going up and down Keoneula since the surf park opened.

“It’s brought a lot of new traffic and a lot of new people into the community, and we’re excited about that,” said Kerstin Alston.

“However, the traffic and the speed,” she added.

“We want them to do well and we love them here, but we just want them to be careful,” said Chris Dacus, another Keoneula Blvd. resident, about Wai Kai.

Residents want speed bumps, raised crosswalks, and maybe even a traffic light to deter speeders.

“Maybe even signage that says we’re a residential community. We’re not commercial. These are homes, and people live along here. So maybe just to be respectful of our community,” said Alston.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk

Latest News

A colonoscopy can detect pre-cancerous polyps that can be removed before they turn into cancer....
Artificial intelligence could help lower colon cancer rates in Hawaii, experts say
City Council Chair Tommy Waters is agitated by official defending his budget.
Tempers flare over proposal to slash city spending in bid to provide tax relief
Filipino fashion designer recreates royal attire for Merrie Monarch royal coronation ball
Filipino fashion designer recreates historic royal attire for Iolani Palace, Merrie Monarch festival
The current law requires them to retire at age 70. The new law would have allowed them to serve...
Proposal to extend mandatory retirement age for judges fails