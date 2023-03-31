Moanalua boys volleyball sets its sights on a Koa Head trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Moanalua Na Menehune were one game shy of a State title last year and that loss has left a sour taste in their mouth.

MOHS has gone undefeated against Hawaii teams this year and the Menes look to make another run at the Koa Head trophy.

The Menes are on a tear of the OIA regular season, downing all of their Hawaii opponents so far in 2023 — most recently taking down Kailua in a three set sweep on Wednesday.

The boys from Salt Lake are playing lights out Volleyball, fueled by their runner up finish in the 2022 state tournament.

“We’re kind of meshing the experience from last year and the talent and skill level that came in this year.” Moanalua head coach Alan Cabanting told Hawaii News Now. “So putting that together, I mean, this group is hungry.”

Moanalua’s roster is littered with talent from returning players to new comers like Kai Rodriguez.

The UH commit moved to Hawaii from California ahead of his senior season and is currently leading the team in kills this season.

“We all merge together as a team.” Rodriguez said. “We all like hang out with each other off the court and on the court, so I think it really helps us grow as a team and individually as players.”

Despite rolling through their OIA slate, the Menes have filled their schedule with some National powerhouses.

Most recently taking down Max Preps seventh ranked team in the country Beckman. Showing the boys that they can compete with anyone that steps across the net.

“We have the stuff.” Rodriguez said. “We have what it takes to be really great and if we just keep getting better throughout the season, we can handle a lot, a lot of really good teams.”

Up next Moanalua takes on Kahuku on Friday.

