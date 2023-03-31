Man seriously injured after van veers off road, almost rolls into home in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was seriously injured after his van veered off the road and nearly crashed into a home in Waipahu Thursday night, officials said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hiapo Street and Paiwa Street.

Emergency Medical Services said another car was also struck in the crash.

The van’s driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

