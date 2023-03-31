Tributes
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Hilo stabbing

Cohlby Espaniola
Cohlby Espaniola(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a stabbing in Hilo that happened back in 2018.

The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney said Cohlby Espaniola was sentenced for first-degree assault and robbery. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2022.

The brutal attack happened on Oct. 14, 2018 at a residence on Leilani Street in Hilo.

Officials said Espaniola stabbed a 39-year-old man in the face, chest and arm.

In response the sentencing, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen vowed to hold violent offenders accountable saying, “Hawaii Island residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and community.”

“I’d like to recognize the selfless actions of the community members who rendered aid to the victim and the hard work and diligence of the police officers who responded and investigated this case,” he added.

After being sentenced to a concurrent twenty-year prison term, Espaniola was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

