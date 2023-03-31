Tributes
Suspect arrested after hours-long armed standoff on Hawaii Island

Joseph Diego Soares, 35, was arrested following an hour-long armed standoff in Puna.
Joseph Diego Soares, 35, was arrested following an hour-long armed standoff in Puna.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an hours-long armed standoff in Puna, authorities said.

The Hawaii Police Department has identified the suspect as Joseph Diego Soares.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Aloha Estates Subdivision.

Hawaii Island police said upon attempting to make contact with Soares, he immediately fled from officers and fired a pistol out of his car.

They said the vehicle began to experience mechanical issues and eventually broke down near Highway 11 and Mauna Loa Road.

Shortly after, authorities said Soares then fled his car and began running up Mauna Loa road, pointing the gun to his head.

Officers pursued Soares on foot for over a mile.

Crisis negotiators resolved the situation around 6 p.m.

Soares remains in custody on two outstanding warrants, reckless endangering and various firearms offenses.

No injuries were reported. An investigation remains ongoing.

