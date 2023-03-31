Tributes
Kauai police arrest suspect in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in Kapaa

Brandon Vitovitz, 33, arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Kapaa, Kauai.
Brandon Vitovitz, 33, arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Kapaa, Kauai.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested Thursday a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kapaa.

Authorities said 33-year-old Brandon Vitovitz faces multiple charges, including negligent homicide and driving without a license.

The incident happened on Sunday shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Kukui Street.

Officials said the 64-year-old victim, identified as David Evans, was crossing the street when he was struck by a lifted Toyota Tacoma. The truck then fled the scene without rendering aid.

Evans was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Vitovitz’s bail is set at $250,000.

