LIVE: Blangiardi to sign bill that would restrict firearms in ‘sensitive places’

Under Bill 57, even with a permit, guns would be banned in places like schools, parks, and on...
(Lutsenko Oleksandr | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:43 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to sign a Bill 57, which would ban guns from sensitive places across Oahu.

Even with a permit, guns would be banned in places like schools, parks, and on public transportation.

This move is an answer to last year’s Supreme Court ruling that forced Hawaii to loosen its gun restrictions.

Police departments across the states have been forced to issue more concealed carry permits.

A bill signing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday.

