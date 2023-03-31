Tributes
Hokulea and other voyaging canoes appear in Waianae for ‘once in a lifetime’ event

Hokulea sails to Pokai Bay for 'once in a lifetime' educational event.
Hokulea sails to Pokai Bay for 'once in a lifetime' educational event.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokulea is on the Waianae Coast. Crewmembers of the Polynesian Voyaging Society sailed into Pokai Bay Thursday morning as they prepare for a 4-year voyage around the Pacific starting in June.

Tayden-Marie Stewart, a Waianae High School senior, has seen Hokulea in videos and photos, but seeing the iconic canoe in real-life is a first.

“It’s kinda once in a lifetime,” said Stewart.

Stewart and other students also saw four other Hawaiian canoes. They learned the ropes and raised the sails on Kiakahi which sailed in from Keaukaha, Hawaii island.

“It feels like I’m connected to my roots and being Hawaiian. That’s something that’s really big for us,” she said.

Duane Desoto founder and CEO of Na Kama Kai helped organize the event, Hoakea Mauka to Makai Navigating Our Future.

He says 300 Waianae Coast students came to the 2-day event attended by Hokulea crew members, people in the wa’a (canoe) community, several nonprofits and community leaders.

The idea for Thursday’s event on the Waianae Coast sprouted from a recent canoe festival at Hakipuu/Kualoa.

“The youth from the West side connecting with these canoes and very fortunately having Hokulea come right before she takes off for a 4-year voyage, it makes it more pili. It makes it more connected to who they are,” said DeSoto.

Public school students will be going on the voyage virtually. DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi says events like this help students navigate their lives and he hopes the DOE can can steer toward more seafaring programs.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for our students in the department to engage not only in the technology component and learn but also culturally,” he said.

