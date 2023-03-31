Hawaii gas prices hold steady, but still among highest in nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gas prices in Hawaii are holding steady, right near the most expensive in the country.

The average cost for a gallon of regular currently stands at $4.82, according to AAA. That only trails California, which has the highest average gas price in the U.S.

Prices in Hawaii didn’t change much over the last week, even as the national average went up about 5 cents to $3.49.

These were the average prices across the islands:

Honolulu: $4.72

Hilo: $4.81

Kahului: $4.90

Lihue: $5.28

Gas prices in Hawaii are still lower than they were in 2022 — by about 40 cents.

