First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, chance of thunderstorms for western islands into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scattered showers through the day statewide, Kauai has a slight chance of thunderstorms due to unstable weather southwest, west and to the north of the island.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers for the rest of the state and winds are easterly 10-20 mph.

The current small pulse from the northwest will slowly decline Friday and Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to decline on Sunday.

Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for waters around Hawaii Island.

