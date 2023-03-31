Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 155: Meet Iam Tongi, whose ‘American Idol’ audition made us all cry

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even after his instant fame on American Idol, William “Iam” Tongi is the same humble island boy from Kahuku and as the girls on ‘Muthaship’ found out, he’s pretty funny too!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Cohlby Espaniola
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Hilo stabbing
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
‘No one is above the law’: Hawaii leaders react to Trump indictment
Brandi Chun, of Hawaii, is the winner of the new Netflix show "Dance 100."
Hawaii dancer crowned winner of Netflix show ‘Dance 100′
The island's only private obstetrics doctors will deliver their final babies this fall.
Amid Maui’s only private obstetrics practice will soon halt OB services