Episode 155: Meet Iam Tongi, whose ‘American Idol’ audition made us all cry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even after his instant fame on American Idol, William “Iam” Tongi is the same humble island boy from Kahuku and as the girls on ‘Muthaship’ found out, he’s pretty funny too!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.