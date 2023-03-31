Tributes
Emergency crews rescue drivers caught in Kauai floodwaters

Car swept by floodwaters on Kauai
Car swept by floodwaters on Kauai(Kauai County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two rescues were made Wednesday amid severe flooding on Kauai, officials said.

A vehicle was swept into Lawai stream near Kua Road with a man and a dog inside.

We’re told a Good Samaritan pulled the man from the vehicle and got him to safety.

First responders said the man was uninjured but there were no signs of the dog.

Another incident happened on Lawai Road where two women were stuck in floodwaters.

Officials said the water elevated 2.5 feet above the roadway, disabling the car.

The women were uninjured.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect from 11:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. for the island of Kauai.

