Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.(Disney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” has found its Lilo!

According to multiple media reports, newcomer Maia Kealoha, of Hawaii Island, has been cast as Lilo.

It doesn’t appear that Kealoha has any acting credits, but she has been featured in Little Miss Kona Coffee pageants.

Casting directors described the role as a girl who’s about 6 to 8 years old, loves hula, surfing and wildlife — and has a special affinity for all things “gross.”

Actor Zach Galifianakis will also reportedly play the alien Pleakley.

A casting call is still being held for another character named Mertle.

The original cartoon, released back in 2002, is about a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who befriends an extraterrestrial creature named Stitch.

