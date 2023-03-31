Dark chocolate fruit, peanut bites recalled in Hawaii due to undeclared allergen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is warning residents about a voluntary recall of various dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites sold on Maui and Oahu.

Officials said the products may contain undeclared milk, an allergen.

Salento Organics, of West Palm Beach, Florida, is recalling its:

4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites;

Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites;

Dark Chocolate Mango Bites;

Dark Chocolate Banana Bites;

Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites;

and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites.

For a list of the impacted batches with UPC codes, click here.

People who have allergies to milk could experience serious side effect if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the problem.

