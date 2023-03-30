Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2023.(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday said it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return.

It’s the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to “rogue” nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war.

“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions.”

The administration has previously declassified intelligence to present evidence that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia over the summer and that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of arms from North Korea to help bolster its forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that U.S. intelligence suggested China was considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, though White House officials have said they have yet to see evidence of Beijing following through with weapons delivery.

The publicizing of Russia’s efforts to get weapons from North Korea is just the latest example of the Biden administration loosening restrictions on intelligence findings and making them public over the course of the grinding war in Ukraine. The administration has said it has sought to disseminate the intelligence findings so allies and the public remain clear-eyed about Moscow’s intent and Russia thinks twice about its actions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

Latest News

During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Pictured from left to right: Hawai‘i Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, Officer Michael Sailer,...
Hawaii Island police officer, firefighter honored for tenacious leadership
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy