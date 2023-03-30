Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

____

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man left stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
The island's only private obstetrics doctors will deliver their final babies this fall.
Amid mounting challenges, Maui’s only private obstetrics practice will soon halt OB services
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
The community of Greenville reacts to the end of red-light cameras after 5 years.
Nearly 1,800 red light citations issued at busy Honolulu intersection