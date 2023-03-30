Tributes
State: Since start, nearly 1,800 citations issued along Vineyard and Pali

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state’s red light camera enforcement program shows that nearly 1,800 citations have been issued since the first camera went live last November on Oahu.

The citations were issued by 5 cameras along Vineyard Boulevard and Pali Highway.

The most active intersection was Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street which has seen over 700 citations alone.

Fines for violators start at $97.

Meanwhile, the state is warning drivers that it isn’t just rolling through an intersection that will catch the camera’s eye.

A test run at a camera on Beretania and Piikoi found the vast majority of violations were due to drivers not stopping completely before making a right turn on red.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Red light cameras at Kapiolani and Kamakee now issuing warnings
Under state’s new red light camera program, tickets will follow car owners not drivers
Here’s the full list of intersections that will have red light cameras

