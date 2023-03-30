Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: HNN Overtime catches up with 2x Super Bowl Champion Marcus Kemp

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin catch up with former University of Hawaii wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl Champion Marcus Kemp.

The trio is joined in-studio by the former ‘Bow to talk everything from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, KC’s most recent Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and his time in Manoa as a Rainbow Warrior.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ wreaking havoc on East Coast appears to have contributed to Oahu overdose death

Latest News

Hawaii Baseball
BaseBows’ Harry Gustin earns Big West Pitcher of the Week honors
Rainbow Warriors Volleyball
Warriors volleyball return to No. 1 ranking, two ‘Bows earn weekly honors
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Na Alapa Hawaii kicks off inaugural season, using soccer to connect with Hawaiian culture