PODCAST: HNN Overtime catches up with 2x Super Bowl Champion Marcus Kemp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin catch up with former University of Hawaii wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl Champion Marcus Kemp.

The trio is joined in-studio by the former ‘Bow to talk everything from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, KC’s most recent Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and his time in Manoa as a Rainbow Warrior.

