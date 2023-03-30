New bill introduced requiring bars and nightclubs to carry life-saving overdose treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to tackle Hawaii’s ongoing opioid crisis, Honolulu Council Member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam introduced Bill 28 Wednesday.

This bill will require high-risk venues like bars and nightclubs to carry Naloxone spray, also known as Narcan, in case of an overdose.

Calling it a “dire public need,” the FDA has approved over-the-counter sales of the lifesaving overdose treatment, Narcan.

The council member is working with the DOH and the City to help provide businesses with the initial doses.

“If you have a patron who does something off site but happens to come into your business, happens to come into your bar nightclub and there’s an interaction and they overdose ... we’re helping to reduce the risk of something bad happening to these businesses,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Given in time, Narcan blocks the brain from the effects of street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The FDA is encouraging the manufacturer to make narcan affordable as the country battles an overdose epidemic.

Narcan is expected to be available over-the-counter by late summer.

“As we’ve been seeing across the mainland, fentanyl is becoming a gigantic issue and getting into all sorts of things so this will allow us to you know help protect our customers and protect our community,” said Robbie Baldwin owner of Scarlet Honolulu.

If Bill 28 passes, it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

