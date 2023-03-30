Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million. With his winnings, he wants to take his wife on a nice vacation.(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million that helped pay for his wedding.

Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million on a $20 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. He was working out of town in construction at the time.

“I called my wife and told her, ‘I did it again,’” Frank told the lottery. “I didn’t know if I was dreaming or not. I was just in shock for a while.”

Nearly two years earlier, in July 2021, Frank won $1 million. He used the money to help pay for his dream wedding.

Frank told the lottery that the day before his second big win, he had a feeling he was about to do it again.

“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he said. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”

Frank collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He chose to take the lump sum amount of $1.2 million, netting him $855,006 after taxes.

“It’s cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house, and this time, I was four and a half hours away,” he told the lottery. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”

With his winnings, Frank said he wants to take his wife on a nice vacation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ wreaking havoc on East Coast appears to have contributed to Oahu overdose death

Latest News

Talks to address the United States' debt ceiling and potential financial default remain at a...
Debt ceiling: Sen. Manchin calls on Biden to negotiate
Although he started swimming later than most -- now 50 years old Sri Viswanathan has already...
Man who learned to swim at 33 will attempt to cross the Kaiwi Channel
Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed
Man stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu
Vietnam Veterans were honored with a parade in Waikiki Wednesday night.
50 years later, Vietnam War veterans get a big welcome home
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared