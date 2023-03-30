Tributes
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award

A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bar Leather Apron made it to the finals for the prestigious James Beard Award.

The establishment is in the running for Outstanding Bar.

It’s up against four other bars in Kansas, Vegas, Texas, and Washington State.

Bar Leather Apron opened up in Downtown Honolulu in 2015, and offers craft cocktails plus an extensive whiskey selection.

The winner for the James Beard award for Outstanding Bar will be announced in June.

