Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bar Leather Apron made it to the finals for the prestigious James Beard Award.

The establishment is in the running for Outstanding Bar.

It’s up against four other bars in Kansas, Vegas, Texas, and Washington State.

Bar Leather Apron opened up in Downtown Honolulu in 2015, and offers craft cocktails plus an extensive whiskey selection.

The winner for the James Beard award for Outstanding Bar will be announced in June.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.