Man stunned by nearly $11,000 parking bill in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man owed nearly $11,000 after dropping his wife off in Downtown Honolulu this morning.

This is the bill Denis Kawano received after spending two minutes inside the Residences at Bishop Place parking structure.

He told security, who jokingly said, “what’s the problem?” but they eventually let him out for free.

Parking management tells us there was a network error that’s since been fixed.

And Denis’s payment would not have even been processed.

Denis says he’s asking his wife for more money when he drops her off again tomorrow.

