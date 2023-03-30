Tributes
Hawaii dancer crowned winner of Netflix show ‘Dance 100′

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii dancer was crowned the winner of the new Netflix series “Dance 100.”

Brandi Chun won the grand prize of $100,000.

“It was such a surreal feeling,” Chun said. “I honestly was like speechless … but I definitely let it sink in later. And I’m honestly just like, super proud of myself and happy that I got to experience it with such amazing people.”

The six-episode show featured eight choreographers, all creating complex routines to compete for the $100,000 prize.

“So there are eight of us choreographers, we are competing,” she said. “We have a hundred dancers that are judging us that are also dancing with us, so we get small groups of them in the beginning and then as people get eliminated, they get reallocated to us and it just keeps growing bigger, bigger and bigger.”

Originally from Oahu, Chun started dancing when she was just 3 years old and trained at 24-7 Danceforce Studio.

Chun said she has some upcoming opportunities in the works, but that’s why she wanted to do the show: for more exposure, experience and to meet more people.

