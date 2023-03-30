Four players with Hawaii ties make 2023 MLB Opening Day rosters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season has come and four players with ties to Hawaii have made day one rosters throughout the big leagues.

Here’s a list of the players and teams to look out for throughout the 2023 season:

Kolten Wong

The most notable is Gold Glover and Big Island native Kolten Wong who will begin his first stint with the Seattle Mariners.

Wong is a graduate of Kamehameha-Hawaii and the University of Hawaii. The former Saint Louis Cardinal and Milwaukee Brewer was traded to Seattle after spending two seasons in Wisconsin.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa begins his second year with the New York Yankees. In his first year in the Bronx, IKF notched a batting average of .261 with four home runs and 48 RBI in 142 games.

IKF is a native of Waipahu and a graduate of Mid Pacific Institute. Kiner-Falefa made his debut in the big show with the Texas Rangers in 2018.

Kirby Yates

Yates begins his second season with the Atlanta Braves, but was sidelined in 2022 due to tommy john surgery.

Yates is a native of Kauai and a graduate of Kauai High School.

This is set to be the Garden Isle native’s first full season since 2019 and will serve in relief for the Atlanta bull pen.

Josh Rojas

Rojas begins his fifth season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the natural outfielder serves as a utility player for the DBacks.

The MLB veteran is a former University of Hawaii second baseman.

During his tenure in Arizona, Rojas batted .256 with 22 home runs and 118 RBIs.

