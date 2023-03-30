Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter showers will favor southeast-facing slopes. Thunderstorms are possible over interior Big Island slopes Thursday afternoon. Increased stability will introduce drier conditions, though lingering moisture around Kauai will contribute to increased shower coverage there. Thunderstorms may remain possible near/just north of Kauai into Friday as the low northeast of the state remains nearly stationary and then finally begins to track northward further away from the state on Saturday. Winds will remain southeasterly through the weekend, then return to a more easterly direction early next week. Models continue to show an upper trough forming over or near the islands early next week. This scenario would increase in showers once again across the state by late Sunday into Monday.

A small pulse from the northwest will peak Thursday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in Friday into Saturday.

