Firefighters responding to 2-alarm building fire in Dillingham

Dillingham fire
Dillingham fire(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm building fire in Dillingham Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at Cheng’s AC Service and Auto Repair shop.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

A portion of Dillingham Boulevard is closed in both directions between Kokea Street and Alakawa Street.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

