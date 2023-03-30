Firefighters responding to 2-alarm building fire in Dillingham
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm building fire in Dillingham Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. at Cheng’s AC Service and Auto Repair shop.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.
A portion of Dillingham Boulevard is closed in both directions between Kokea Street and Alakawa Street.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
