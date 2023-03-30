Firefighters responding to 2-alarm building fire in Dillingham

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm building fire in Dillingham Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at Cheng’s AC Service and Auto Repair shop.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

A portion of Dillingham Boulevard is closed in both directions between Kokea Street and Alakawa Street.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

