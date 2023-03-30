Tributes
Army Corps of Engineers to hold scoping meetings for Honolulu Harbor study

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input for their Honolulu Harbor modification feasibility study.

They are preparing to study changes to Honolulu Harbor, to make maritime shipping faster, safer and more resilient.

In partnership with the state Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting two scoping meetings.

Scoping meetings are planned for Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Both meetings will be at the Homer Maxie Trade Center Conference Room — 521 Ala Moana Boulevard.

The public can also attend the meetings virtually. Click here to access the meeting.

The study is estimated to cost a minimum of $3 million and will take a minimum of three years to complete.

Officials said this study will be used as a basis for ensuring compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The evaluation will examine the costs and benefits as well as the environmental impacts of modifying the maintained dimensions of the existing Federal project.

For more information about the study, click here.

