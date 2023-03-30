Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
A Honolulu bar is celebrating a big accomplishment.
Honolulu bar a finalist for prestigious James Beard Award
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Federal government launches review into The Queen's Medical Center
Federal review underway into handling of sick homeless man who spent days on ER sidewalk
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month

Latest News

During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
Pictured from left to right: Hawai‘i Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, Officer Michael Sailer,...
Hawaii Island police officer, firefighter honored for tenacious leadership
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy