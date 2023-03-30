Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 Army helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky

The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple people may have been killed after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crew members were flying HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Fort Campbell officials said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time, and no causalities have been confirmed, WSMV reports.

However, news reports indicate multiple people may have been killed in the crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he wrote. “Please pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State Police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in abandoned bus
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops

Latest News

Although he started swimming later than most -- now 50 years old Sri Viswanathan has already...
Man who learned to swim at 33 will attempt to cross the Kaiwi Channel
Dillon Armijo, 10, suffered extensive injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a shark while...
Boy, 10, bitten by shark while vacationing in Mexico
The boy and his older brother were splashing around in knee-deep water when the shark attacked.
Family speaks after boy, 10, bitten by shark over spring break
The island's only private obstetrics doctors will deliver their final babies this fall.
Maui’s only private obstetrics practice will soon stop services