Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waipahu kindergarten students surprised with new training bicycles

Waipahu Elementary free bikes
Waipahu Elementary free bikes(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kindergarten students at Waipahu Elementary School got a big surprise Tuesday morning — balance bicycles!

The kids put on helmets and rode around on their new wheels.

Balance bikes are training bikes without pedals to help children learn to balance and steer.

“It was just like Christmas all over again!” said Joyce Advincula, a Kindergarten teacher at the school.

“I loved it so much! I love to see the excitement with the students and the fact that they’re going to be having an opportunity to actually use these bikes,” Advincula added.

Local engineering firm HDR helped make this all possible by donating $150,000 to the All Kids Bike Initiative which introduces bicycle riding in Kindergarten P.E. classes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hard of hearing woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (March 29, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 29, 2023)
The City’s Department of Design and Construction said they're looking into an emergency...
Hawaii Kai bridge in need of emergency repairs among dozens islandwide in poor shape
The City’s Department of Design and Construction said they’re looking into an emergency...
Drivers concerned with deteriorating bridges
The 120-ton yacht Nakoa.
Lawmakers urge AG to investigate yacht’s grounding in West Maui marine sanctuary