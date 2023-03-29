Waipahu kindergarten students surprised with new training bicycles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kindergarten students at Waipahu Elementary School got a big surprise Tuesday morning — balance bicycles!

The kids put on helmets and rode around on their new wheels.

Balance bikes are training bikes without pedals to help children learn to balance and steer.

“It was just like Christmas all over again!” said Joyce Advincula, a Kindergarten teacher at the school.

“I loved it so much! I love to see the excitement with the students and the fact that they’re going to be having an opportunity to actually use these bikes,” Advincula added.

Local engineering firm HDR helped make this all possible by donating $150,000 to the All Kids Bike Initiative which introduces bicycle riding in Kindergarten P.E. classes.

