Trial set for female suspect indicted in deadly Hawaii Island police shooting

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial is set for the Hawaii Island woman arrested following a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Authorities said 26-year-old Jacqueline Keanaaina is indicted on 18 charges.

Charges include resisting arrest, firearms offenses and possessing eight stolen credit cards.

On March 10, Keanaaina was riding in a stolen vehicle with Kainoa Kahele-Bishop.

Police shot and killed the 32-year-old parole violator when they say he refused to put up his hands and reached for an object.

Multiple guns and ammunition were found in the car, investigators said.

The unnamed detectives returned to normal duties last Tuesday.

Keana’aina is also charged with trying to break into an Ocean View home in February, along with Kahele-Bishop.

Her bail is set at $323,000. Trial is set to begin on Aug. 15.

