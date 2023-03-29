Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the gruesome murder of a 21-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Samuel Jones, 25, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson following the discovery of a body in a burned-out car in Mililani.

He is accused of killing Jordan Laulusa and then setting the car she was in on fire at a Mililani High School parking lot.

Authorities say she died from a stab wound to her neck. His bail was set at $1 million.

