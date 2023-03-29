Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the gruesome murder of a 21-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
Samuel Jones, 25, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson following the discovery of a body in a burned-out car in Mililani.
He is accused of killing Jordan Laulusa and then setting the car she was in on fire at a Mililani High School parking lot.
Authorities say she died from a stab wound to her neck. His bail was set at $1 million.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Court docs: Suspect in Mililani murder smelled of burned plastic, had blood on ankle
- Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
- Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
- Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.