Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case

Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the gruesome murder of a 21-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Samuel Jones, 25, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson following the discovery of a body in a burned-out car in Mililani.

He is accused of killing Jordan Laulusa and then setting the car she was in on fire at a Mililani High School parking lot.

Authorities say she died from a stab wound to her neck. His bail was set at $1 million.

Samuel Jones
Samuel Jones(Honolulu Police Department)

This story will be updated.

