Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's headquarters at Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.(Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:48 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. lawmakers say Credit Suisse kept allowing wealthy Americans to dodge tax payments, finding after a two-year investigation that the embattled Swiss bank violated a 2014 plea agreement it entered for enabling tax evasion.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday pointed to a possible criminal conspiracy tied to nearly $100 million in secret offshore accounts belonging to one family of American taxpayers that the bank didn’t disclose.

The committee said its findings show that more than $700 million was concealed in violation of Credit Suisse’s 9-year-old plea deal.

“Credit Suisse got a discount on the penalty it faced in 2014 for enabling tax evasion because bank executives swore up and down they’d get out of the business of defrauding the United States,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the committee. “This investigation shows Credit Suisse did not make good on that promise, and the bank’s pending acquisition does not wipe the slate clean.”

The Swiss government and regulators pressed for a $3.25 billion takeover of long-troubled Credit Suisse by its rival bank UBS amid turmoil in the global financial system. The collapse of two U.S. banks unleashed fears that hit Switzerland’s second-largest bank, whose shares tanked and customers pulled out their money.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hard of hearing woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

Latest News

Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
WATCH: 2 robbery suspects fall through restaurant ceiling
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in...
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting