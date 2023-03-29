Search underway for two men suspected of violent armed robbery in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two men suspected of a violent armed robbery in the Waianae area Tuesday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the 19-year-old male victim was sitting inside his car at a beach park when he was approached by the suspects, who were armed with handguns.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries when he was attacked and robbed.

They added both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No suspect information has yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

