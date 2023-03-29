Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Search underway for two men suspected of violent armed robbery in Waianae

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two men suspected of a violent armed robbery in the Waianae area Tuesday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the 19-year-old male victim was sitting inside his car at a beach park when he was approached by the suspects, who were armed with handguns.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries when he was attacked and robbed.

They added both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No suspect information has yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and...
First Alert Weather: Kauai, Oahu under flood watch as unstable system develops
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hard of hearing woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail

Latest News

File photo of fire trucks
HFD investigating early-morning bathroom fire at Hawaii Island beach park
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in abandoned bus
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island
Waipahu Elementary free bikes
Waipahu kindergarten students surprised with new training bicycles