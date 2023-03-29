Rice bag shorts and palaka shirts: These Hawaii fashion statements were born out of necessity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One fabric woven into Hawaii’s fashion history was born out of necessity.

A lack of cloth to make shirts and shorts forced families who worked on the plantation to be creative.

They used rice bags.

“There wasn’t a lot of fabric around, or people who were working on the plantation didn’t have the money to go out and buy fabric,” said Andy Reilly, a professor of fashion design and merchandising at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Reilly just started a research project on rice bag garments and the people who made them.

“I just love the fact that it’s part of history and a part of Hawaii’s tradition and the people who lived here,” he said.

He is also researching another fabric sewn into Hawaii’s past and present: The palaka print.

“Coming from Europe, it was introduced with sailors. And then it became part of the plantation heritage as many different uniforms were using palaka ― the print ― for their uniforms,” he said.

UH has palaka print shirts and items made from original rice bags in its 10,000-piece historic costume collection.

But Reilly wants to interview people who have some in their closets – especially if there’s a special story that goes with the piece.

“If it’s something that your grandmother made, your grandfather wore, I think there is more to cherish there and more to understand, rather than something you buy on the sale that you’re just going to discard it,” he said.

Nowadays you can find knock offs, but fabric from the real deal rice bags isn’t easy to find and designers are after what is left.

That’s another area he’s looking into.

“I’ve looked on eBay or Etsy or online auctions, and they go for a lot of money,” Reilly said.

“I’m really curious to see why is it coming back into fashion and how are people utilizing it today.”

If you have a rice bag or palaka print story to tell, contact Reilly at areilly@hawaii.edu or call his office at (808) 956-5061.

