More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off Hawaii Island on Sunday morning.

According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, 33 swimmers appeared to be “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” in waters off Honaunau Bay.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers called out to the group of people and alerted them to the violation.

A joint investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.

This story will be updated.

