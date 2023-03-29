Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island

Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30...
Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off Hawaii Island on Sunday morning.(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities are investigating after drone footage captured a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off Hawaii Island on Sunday morning.

According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, 33 swimmers appeared to be “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” in waters off Honaunau Bay.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers called out to the group of people and alerted them to the violation.

A joint investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

String of restaurant closings prompt concerns from industry leaders
A string of restaurant closures prompt concerns from industry leaders
LAAU JORDAN LAULUSA TO BE LAID TO REST ON SATURDAY
Amid search for answers, family remembers 21-year-old whose body was found in burned-out car
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Armed patients: Gun scare at Hawaii hospital highlights disturbing trend

Latest News

For more than 40 years, volunteers at Crimestoppers have helped catch criminals thanks to the...
CrimeStoppers Honolulu celebrates 40 years of service with fundraiser
Xylazine
Skin-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl suspected in overdose death
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in gruesome Mililani case
Suspect pleads not guilty to gruesome Mililani murder
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Active-duty service members file suit over illness from fuel-tainted water